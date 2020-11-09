Childhood cancer may be halted by antidepressant, study shows

Researchers examined IGF1R and discovered a shared signaling module with the GPCRs. That indicates the possibility for it to affect its function through drugs targeting the GPCRs. This approach offers possibilities of repurposing well-tolerated drugs to quell this tumor-driving receptor and inhibit cancer growth.

Researchers tested their hypothesis by treating childhood sarcoma cells and mouse models with Paroxetine, which is part of the GPCR-family. It is an anti-depressant drug that impairs a serotonin reuptake receptor. They found that this drug notably reduced the number of IGF1R receptors on the malignant cells. As such, it stifled the tumor’s growth.

“We have developed a novel strategy to control the activity of these tumour-driving receptors by striking the GPCRs,” researcher in the Department of Oncology-Pathology, Karolinska Institutet, and lead study investigator Leonard Girnita said in a statement. “To our knowledge this represents a new paradigm for the entire class of cancer-relevant RTKs and could be used as a starting point for the rational design of specific therapeutics in virtually any pathological conditions. This is especially important considering the huge number of GPCR-targeting medicines already in clinical use and with low toxicity.”

Researchers will next verify their findings in a clinical setting.

According to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Ewing sarcoma is very rare and is the second most common type of bone cancer in children. Annually, around 200 children and young adults are diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in the U.S.