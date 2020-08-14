‘Herb doctor’ gave his name to Joe-Pye weed

Blooming now in moist, sunny spots in Georgia’s woods, meadows and roadsides are tall, showy, purplish-pink wildflowers known as Joe-Pye weeds, some of the state’s most iconic wild plants of late summer.
I use the plural when talking about Joe-Pye weed because Georgia (mostly North Georgia) is home to four native species of closely related plants all bearing the name Joe-Pye.
Which inevitably brings up a question: Was there really someone named Joe Pye?
Yes, or so the story goes. Joe Pye was said to be a New England herb doctor — some say a Native American — who was adept at making potions from wild plants to treat a variety of human ills. Known as a “yarb” man, his specialty was reducing fevers.
Some of his favorite plants for that purpose belonged to a group of hardy, closely related late-summer wildflowers. He gained famed when brews made from the plants supposedly stopped a typhoid fever epidemic in Colonial Massachusetts. The plants came to be called Joe-Pye weed, making Pye one of just a handful of herb doctors to have a plant named in his honor.
All of the four Georgia species that we call Joe-Pye weed today belong to the genus Eutrochium (formerly Eupatorium). The two that you’re most likely to see blooming now are the hollow Joe-Pye weed and sweet Joe-Pye weed (flowers smell of vanilla). Pale Joe-Pye weed and spotted Joe-Pye weed (so-called because of its stem color) also are found in Georgia. They grow 3 to 8 feet tall; their large, eye-catching flowers range from deep pink to purplish pink and lure pollinators.
Another close cousin of Joe-Pye weed now blooming across Georgia is the white-flowered boneset, once said to be helpful in setting broken bones. The reason was that its peculiar-growing leaves appeared to grow right through the stem — a sign that the plant would fix broken bones. Leaves were wrapped around fractures in hopes that the patient would be cured. The remedy didn’t work, but the name stuck: boneset.
