Wrapping food in aluminum foil can be harmful

If you still prefer to use aluminum foil but want to minimize your aluminum exposure while cooking, here are a few steps you can take, according to Healthline:

Avoid high-heat cooking.

Reduce your use of aluminum when cooking with acidic foods, like tomatoes or lemons.

Use non-aluminum utensils.

While the main health risks for most people are longterm, it is possible to be exposed to dangerous levels of aluminum. Among the symptoms of toxic aluminum exposure: confusion, muscle weakness, aching bones, seizures and slow growth (in children).

Without proper treatment, toxic lead exposure can lead to serious issues with the lungs, nervous system, stomach, bones and more.