Want to improve your posture? Sitting on the floor could help

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The latest TikTok trend is actually offering good advice on improving back support

TikTik’s latest trend, #Flootime, already has more than 38 million views, and it’s helping people with back issues find a bit of relief.

“Sitting on the floor helps to prevent slouching, as your lower back is naturally pulled slightly into a supported position when you are sitting with your legs crossed,” Matthew Cavanaugh, DC, a chiropractor who specializes in treating back and neck pain, told Health.

Poor posture can lead to all sorts of problems, including back pain, spinal dysfunction, potbelly and poor digestion. People who sit at a desk all day commonly experience back problems due to slouching.

According to Cross River Therapy, 540 million people globally are suffering from back pain at any given time. In the U.S., 8 out of 10 people report at least occasional back problems, with 5% of people suffering from chronic back pain.

But thanks to TikTok’s #Floortime, many are experiencing the benefits of spending some time sitting on the floor.

“Using the wall as a support, lean your spine against the wall and sit crisscrossed. The benefits of crisscrossed sitting include an increase of range of motion and blood flow, tension release, and it can also improve bowel movement,” explained John Gallucci, Jr, MS, ATC, PT, DPT, a doctor of physical therapy, told Health.

While using a wall to support your back, or lying flat on the floor with your legs propped on the wall are great for improving posture, here are a few more ways to improve posture:

  • Strengthening your core, trying planks, yoga or Pilates.
  • Eat healthier foods
  • Invest in a yoga ball and spend some time sitting on it each day
  • Pull your shoulders back and stomach in
  • Keep your head level, even when texting

Improving your posture can lead to fewer headaches, reduced upper body pain, higher energy levels and even increased confidence.

Attorney for GOP electors denies mishandling immunity offers
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

