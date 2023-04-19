Want to improve your posture? Sitting on the floor could help

“Sitting on the floor helps to prevent slouching, as your lower back is naturally pulled slightly into a supported position when you are sitting with your legs crossed,” Matthew Cavanaugh, DC, a chiropractor who specializes in treating back and neck pain, told Health.

Poor posture can lead to all sorts of problems, including back pain, spinal dysfunction, potbelly and poor digestion. People who sit at a desk all day commonly experience back problems due to slouching.