BreakingNews
BREAKING: Businesses evacuated after gas line ruptures near Krog Street Market
ajc logo
X

The FDA may force plant-based milk alternatives to drop the “milk” from their labels

Combined ShapeCaption
Almond Breeze Almond Milk Recalled Due To Possible Real Milk Contamination

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago
Say goodbye to oat milk and say hello to oat beverage

The dairy industry is pushing back against the rise of plant-based milk alternatives, calling on the US Food and Drug Administration to reserve the term “milk” only for drinks that come from the mammary glands of animals. After several years of industry lobbying, the FDA “appears poised to grant the industry its wish,” according to Mother Jones.

The past few years has seen a meteoric rise in plant-based milk alternatives — including drinks made from soy, coconut, almond and oats — which have gone from being niche substitutes for people with health concerns, to a choice available at many coffee shops and found in homes across America.

It’s no surprise that vegan milk alternatives took off. First, there are countless health benefits attributed to them, including a low level of fat and an absence of cholesterol. They also have immense benefits for the environment, with less land and water needed for production and exponentially lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to dairy milk.

ExploreStarbucks offers oat milk at all U.S. stores for first time

The National Federation of Milk Producers argued in 2019, in a letter to the FDA, that referring “almond milk” instead of “almond beverage” was misleading consumers, and in turn “causing harm to our nation’s children and, potentially, other consumers.” For example, the federation alleges that dairy milk has eight grams of protein in a glass, while almond milk only has one gram of protein. The federation claims that disparities such as this could contribute to a “nutritional crisis.”

In April, FDA commissioner Robert Califf spoke before the U.S. Senate, saying he agreed with the dairy industry’s assessment of the issue. In regards to the possible change in FDA policy in allowing plant based milk alternatives to be referred to as “milk,” Califf said, “We’re moving along quickly and it’s a priority to get this done, so I can assure you it will get done.”

The Senate has already put its hat in the ring on this issue, with senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Mike Crapo of Idaho co-sponsoring the “Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, Milk, and Cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday Act” in 2021, which would force the FDA to make plant-based milk alternatives drop their “milk” labels.

Some people see this push as a deflection from the dairy industry. Dairy milk consumption has been slowly falling for decades — long before almond and oat milk hit the scene. As of January 2022, dairy milk consumption is down 42% from where it was 50 years ago. This has come as a result of general changes in American diets, as well as more recent disputes of the actual health benefits of dairy. According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the jury is still out on the claim that calcium actually prevents osteoporosis, or the weakening of bones.

Meanwhile, there seems to be no slowing down for the rise of plant-based milk alternatives, particularly oat milk which has had a meteoric rise over the past few years. However, as the dairy industry continues to fight its decades-long decline, it seems that they will stop at nothing to reclaim dominance.

ExploreStudy: Coffee still healthy even after adding a bit of sugar to it

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

Editors' Picks
Inside City Hall: Digging deep, yet again, into Atlanta’s pocketbook5h ago
Alpharetta judge announces retirement while being investigated
56m ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t.
6h ago
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member
49m ago
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member
49m ago
Cops: Murder suspect kills himself after agreeing to surrender at Griffin Ingles
3h ago
The Latest
Morning workouts are especially beneficial for women
3h ago
SUCCESS STORY / Crystal DeBerry, 40, of Mableton
Misinformation Clouds America’s Most Popular Emergency Contraception
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top