SUCCESS STORY / Jeannie Harris, 59, of Sandy Springs: ‘Go all in!’

1. Get help: “I recommend following a plan developed by a trusted professional. Because I had so much confidence in Nancy, it was not a big hardship to eat the nonprocessed foods she recommended. The only challenge was making good choices at social events.”

2. Moving toward maintenance: Once she reached her goal, Harris transitioned to more foods. “Overall, this experience has greatly improved my ability to make good choices regarding portion control and healthier foods.”

3. Keep at it: “I’ve been able to maintain my goal weight while attending frequent social events and eating the same foods as everyone else.” During the week, Harris follows a high-protein plan.

Exercise routine: “Before the pandemic, Orangetheory Fitness kept the weight off and I loved going three times a week,” Harris said. “In September 2020, my husband and I started lap swimming, and I now swim up to 1 mile (70 pool lengths) twice a week. I walk at least 30 minutes every day and enjoy hot yoga weekly.”

Biggest challenge: “During vacations and busy weekends, the weight loss sometimes slowed down because I like to enjoy life by eating and drinking with others,” Harris said. “I’m not good at denying myself something I really want, but this process has made it much easier for me.”

Jeannie’s top tips:

1. “Go all in! Dabbling in various weight-loss techniques is not fun and can be frustrating. Select the best possible plan and stick to it.”

2. “Have a support group or a professional, where you check in regularly regarding your progress. The guidance from experts is so important.”

3. “Find whatever motivation works for you. For me, it was the desire to have my clothes fit well. I’m too cheap to buy new clothing.”

How has your life changed?: “I’m able to enjoy running again, and I’ve enjoyed wearing the smaller sizes in my closet,” Harris said. “It was like gaining a whole new wardrobe for free! It’s also nice to have lost the inches from my waistline; everything fits better.”

