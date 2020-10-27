Study reveals why exercise can help halt cancer growth

To conduct the experiment, researchers split mice with cancer into two groups. One group was allowed regular exercise in a spinning wheel and the other group remained inactive. The result showed that cancer growth slowed and mortality decreased in the exercising mice compared with the ones that were inactive.

Afterward, researchers analyzed the importance of cytotoxic T cells by injecting antibodies that remove the T cells in trained and untrained mice alike. The positive effect of exercise on cancer growth and survival was removed by the antibodies. The researchers say this shows how significant the T cells are for exercise to aid in slowing cancer growth.

Additionally, cytotoxic T cells were transferred from active to inactive mice with tumors. That improved their outlooks compared to the mice who got cells from inactive rodents.

“Our research shows that exercise affects the production of several molecules and metabolites that activate cancer-fighting immune cells and thereby inhibit cancer growth,” Helene Rundqvist, senior researcher at the Department of Laboratory Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, and the study’s first author said in a statement. “We hope these results may contribute to a deeper understanding of how our lifestyle impacts our immune system and inform the development of new immunotherapies against cancer.”

To find out more about the study, including how exercise altered T cell metabolism, view the news release here.