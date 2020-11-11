Study: Physical fitness better indicator of health than BMI in children

A study from the University of Georgia provides new guidelines for physical activity for kids. According to researchers, the goal of physical education should be to help build a students' cardiorespiratory endurance, which measures how well the body handles long periods of exercise, as opposed to focusing on weight loss.

Even if a child is overweight, they may still be able to reach the recommended 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity which could be a better measure of health than weight or BMI, according to the study.