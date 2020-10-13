Study: Certain pre-existing conditions can double, triple risk of COVID-19 death

Researchers analyzed data from over 65,000 patients from 25 global studies involving patients from Asia, Europe, North America and Africa. On average, patients in the chosen studies were 61-years-old.

When conducting a methodical evaluation and meta-analysis of studies published from December 2019 through early July 2020, researchers found that some pre-existing health conditions affected the rate of survival more than others.

The study showed that patients with diabetes and cancer are 1.5 times more likely to die compared to hospitalized COVID-19 patients without pre-existing conditions. Cardiovascular disease, hypertension and congestive heart failure patients were twice as likely to die compared to COVID-19 patients without pre-existing conditions. While chronic kidney disease patients had triple the risk of COVID-19 death compared to people with no pre-existing conditions.

“Although the health care community has circulated anecdotal information about the impact of these risk factors in COVID-19 mortality, our systematic review and meta-analysis is the most comprehensive to date that attempts to quantify the risk,” said Vernon Chinchilli, distinguished professor and chair of public health sciences, and senior author of this research. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues through 2020 and likely into 2021, we expect that other researchers will build on our work.”

More research is needed to completely understand health risks and associations — especially when it comes to understanding how race and ethnicity effect COVID-19 survival rates. Still, these findings can help inform global prevention and treatment strategies, according to Ssentongo.