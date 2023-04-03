Report: 43% of Georgians are living with obesity

Obesity is calculated using the Body Mass Index (BMI); those who have a BMI of 30 or higher are considered obese. The index isn’t perfect — it sometimes places athletic people with higher than average muscle weight into the overweight or obese categories — but it’s still useful for making initial assessments.

Obesity can lead to physical pain, as well as stress on the spine, hips, knees and ankles. For example, an extra 10 pounds can equate to an extra 30-40 pounds of pressure on the knees.