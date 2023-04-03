X

Report: 43% of Georgians are living with obesity

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

While obesity effects roughly one in 10 Americans, for Georgians, that number is much higher. According to the latest Obesity Prevalence & Comorbidity Map from NORC at the University of Chicago, at least 43% of Georgia residents land in the obesity range.

Obesity is calculated using the Body Mass Index (BMI); those who have a BMI of 30 or higher are considered obese. The index isn’t perfect — it sometimes places athletic people with higher than average muscle weight into the overweight or obese categories — but it’s still useful for making initial assessments.

ExploreHow much protein should you eat to help lose weight?

Obesity can lead to physical pain, as well as stress on the spine, hips, knees and ankles. For example, an extra 10 pounds can equate to an extra 30-40 pounds of pressure on the knees.

This latest update from NORC considered all sexes, ages, races and educational backgrounds for its year-long effort to calculate the percentage of the population living with obesity.

According to the chart, the lowest rates of obesity are found in Washington, D.C.; Colorado; and Massachusetts — at 33%, 34% and 35% respectively— while the states with the highest rates West Virginia and Mississippi — both at 51%.

ExploreHave achy legs? These simple tips can help

According to NORC, “Millions of children and adults in the United States are living with the chronic, complex, and treatable disease of obesity.”

A report from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that obesity-related medical care accounted for $172.74 billion in annual medical spending.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Democrats threaten primary against centrist Atlanta lawmaker 1h ago

Credit: AP

LSU's Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa star Clark
10h ago

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Shuster’s debut, Murphy’s cannon: Five observations from Braves’ loss to Nationals
13h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: More dead children, same silence on guns
2h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: More dead children, same silence on guns
2h ago

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Bradley’s Buzz: MLB 2023 - faster games, a better schedule and stolen bases
1h ago
The Latest

Have achy legs? These simple tips can help
Top running shoes for bunions, flat feet and plantar fasciitis
Ice-T shares his health journey, encourages early screenings
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top