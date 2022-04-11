Pesticides found in over 70 percent of non-organic produce

Explore The best and worst foods for combating belly bloating

The EWG 2022 Clean Fifteen highlights the produce with the fewest number of pesticides, and includes:

Sweet corn

Pineapple

Onions

Avocados

Frozen sweet peas

Papaya

Honeydew melon

Asparagus

Kiwi

Cantaloupe

Mangoes

Watermelon

Sweet potatoes

The risks of digesting pesticides

Toxins in pesticides can cause a wide range of health problems, including symptoms similar to food poisoning.

Of course, the health risks from pesticides are contingent on the type of pesticides used. Some pesticides can impact the body, cause cancer, or irritate the eyes and skin according to the U.S. Environment Protection Agency. If you’ve been exposed to pesticides, here are a list of symptoms of pesticide poisoning:

Vomiting

Nausea

Diarrhea

Headaches

Blurred vision

Abdominal cramps

Twitchy muscles

Extreme tiredness

Feeling weak and shaky

Instead of cutting out all of the items on the “Dirty Dozen” list, consider shopping for organic produce. According to the EWG, organically grown produce drastically limits the amount of pesticide on produce. You’ll also avoid items that may have been genetically modified.

Some tips to avoiding high pesticide levels in produce include picking produce locally, from a farmers market, for example, and rinsing produce before consumption.