One drink a day can increase the risk of cancer in women

There are multiple ways that researchers have hypothesized how alcohol may increase cancer rates:

Metabolizing ethanol: The body converts ethanol to acetaldehyde, a toxic chemical and known human carcinogen. Acetaldehyde can damage the DNA.

Generating reactive oxygen species: When chemically reactive molecules contain oxygen, they can damage not only DNA, but also lipids, fats and proteins through oxidation.

Increased estrogen: Alcohol is known to increase the amount of estrogen in the blood, which has been linked to increased risk of breast cancer.

Why are the effects worse for women?

Aside from the fact that women metabolize differently than men, researchers also look at physiological differences between men and women. One big difference is that women tend to have less body water than men. Since alcohol resides primarily in body water, a female drinker will generally experience a higher blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) that a male drinker — even if both are roughly the same height and weight.

According to the NIAA, that higher BAC puts women at higher risk than men not only for cancer, but also for other alcohol-related diseases like heart disease and brain damage.

Does that mean you should cut out alcohol all together? Not necessarily, but doctors do recommend that you take alcohol in moderation and consider what is driving you to drink. Is it emotionally related? Do you consume the most alcohol when you’re sad, upset or anxious? Or do you just drink socially?

“It’s not the only thing that we do that can have negative effects,” explained Dr. Jennifer Ashton, a board-certified OB/GYN and ABC News chief medical correspondent. “It has to be a deliberate choice and we have to go into it with the awareness that we know, unfortunately, it’s just not good for us.”