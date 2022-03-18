The benefits of hibiscus tea, the ultimate flower power

Anti-inflammatory

Inflammation plays a major role in many illnesses, including asthma, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and even Alzheimer’s. The antioxidants in hibiscus tea boast anti-inflammatory properties that can help the body process cortisol (the stress hormone), and prevent a buildup of blood cells that leads to clots and high blood pressure.

Vitamins

Hibiscus tea is stocked with Vitamin K — which helps with metabolism and blood clotting — and Vitamin C. It also contains iron and potassium, which help the function of your nerves and immune system.

While hibiscus tea is known for many great things, there are some risks to drinking too much of it — or other herbal teas. For those who are pregnant, have diabetes or take certain medications, it’s recommended you should consult your doctor, as some herbs can interfere with medications.