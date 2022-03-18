Hamburger icon
The benefits of hibiscus tea, the ultimate flower power

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Naturally sweet, tart and tangy, the hibiscus flower has made its way into one of the trendiest drinks of this year. Hibiscus tea isn’t just popular though. It also has anti-inflammatory effects and has been linked to weight loss.

Here are a few of the benefits to drinking hibiscus tea.

Cravings kicker

Thanks to the almost non-existent calorie count and the naturally sweet flavors in hibiscus, it’s known to help kick cravings. Drinking the tea instead of eating — or drinking — something sugary can help you stay on a healthier track.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants are a great defense against free radicals — compounds that cause damage to your cells. Because hibiscus is packed with antioxidants, the tea can help prevent the damage and disease caused by free radical buildup.

Weight loss

Weight loss and tea have been a hot subject in recent years, with social media influencers endorsing all sorts of weight loss teas on every platform. When it comes to hibiscus tea though, studies have shown that the hibiscus extract has been linked to reducing overall body fat and hip-to-waist ratio.

Anti-inflammatory

Inflammation plays a major role in many illnesses, including asthma, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and even Alzheimer’s. The antioxidants in hibiscus tea boast anti-inflammatory properties that can help the body process cortisol (the stress hormone), and prevent a buildup of blood cells that leads to clots and high blood pressure.

Vitamins

Hibiscus tea is stocked with Vitamin K — which helps with metabolism and blood clotting — and Vitamin C. It also contains iron and potassium, which help the function of your nerves and immune system.

While hibiscus tea is known for many great things, there are some risks to drinking too much of it — or other herbal teas. For those who are pregnant, have diabetes or take certain medications, it’s recommended you should consult your doctor, as some herbs can interfere with medications.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

