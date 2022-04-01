These fatty fruits can help reduce the risk of heart attack

Explore Adding a variety of proteins to your diet can lower the risk of high blood pressure

Avocados

While most fruits have a high carb content, Avocados are 80% fat — about 29 grams per fruit. Avocado is one of the easiest fatty fruits to add to your diet. In addition to eating the fruit itself, you can use avocado butter and oil in the place of more traditional fats.

Olives

One green olive contains one gram of fat. Olives are also packed with vitamin E, calcium and iron and more, all of which have health benefits. When thinking about introducing olives to your weekly routine, try to avoid canned olives as they tend to be packed in brine, which is high in sodium.

Coconut meat

According to Healthline, coconut meat can help with heart health as well as weight loss. Ot also acts as a digestive aide, benefits brain health and may help stabilize blood sugar.

Diets high in healthy fats

If you prefer a more comprehensive diet, there are several popular diets that feature lots of healthy fats. These three come highly recommended by Forbes Health professionals.

Mediterranean Diet: The Mediterranean diet is ranked #1 for best heart health diets of 2022. It's rich in fresh fruits and vegetables with a focus on healthy fats. Studies show that those who follow the Mediterranean diet have a 50-70% lower chance of recurrent heart disease. With this diet you'll have a limit of red meats, processed meats and sweets.

DASH Diet: DASH — aka Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension — was created specifically to improve heart health. The diet puts an emphasis on low sodium intake, which is great for blood pressure control. Some studies show that this diet can help decrease systolic blood pressure and reduce heart failure.

Ornish Diet: Created by Dean Ornish M.D., this diet helps prevent heart disease and may even reverse it. This diet focuses more on plant-based foods, limiting meats, sugars, refined carbs, white flour and rice.

Before starting any diet make sure to consult your doctor to see which is best-especially if you’re on medication.

