Medicaid battle between Biden and GOP-led states leaves enrollees in the middle

Medicaid, which has about 83 million enrollees, is a state-federal partnership that provides health coverage to people with low incomes. Washington is responsible for most of the funding and states handle operations. For decades, states have complained that the federal government sets too many rules and doesn’t respond quickly enough when states want to make changes through a wide variety of waivers to improve care or control costs.

But in recent months, the power struggle has intensified around the waivers that states seek from those federal rules so they can test new approaches for delivering health services. Waivers have become an integral part of the Medicaid program, and some states have renewed theirs to last for decades.

With spending on Medicaid waivers now making up about a third of federal spending on the program, they’ve become a lightning rod for disputes between states and the federal government.

Such conflicts are not new, said Matthew Lawrence, an associate professor at Emory University’s law school. But lately “the level of conflict is unprecedented.”

“The conflicts are more consequential because there is so much more money on the table,” said Josh Archambault, a senior fellow with the conservative Cicero Institute, a Texas-based think tank.

At stake for states is not merely retaining authority on how to run their Medicaid program, but often billions of dollars in federal funding. Because securing a waiver can often take years, states are dismayed the Biden administration is trying to withdraw previously approved ones before they are up for renewal, Archambault said.

Both Georgia and Texas have sued the Biden administration for revoking part of their waivers approved in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Neither of these Republican-led states has expanded Medicaid to cover all adults with annual incomes under 138% of the federal poverty level, about $18,800, as 38 other states have done.

Georgia sued the Biden administration in January after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rejected key parts of its waiver — approved in October 2020 but never implemented by the state as it awaited a review by the Biden administration.

These provisions would have required newly eligible enrollees to pay a monthly premium and work or volunteer as part of a plan to modestly increase enrollment.

The lawsuit says the decision by CMS was an illegal and arbitrary “bait and switch of unprecedented magnitude.”

The Texas lawsuit filed in May stems from the Biden administration’s reversal of a 10-year waiver extension approved five days before Joe Biden was sworn in as president. That waiver allowed the Texas Medicaid program to reimburse hospitals for treating uninsured patients and included $30 billion in federal aid.

In another example of reversing Trump’s policies, CMS last year told Michigan, Wisconsin, Arkansas, and New Hampshire, which had previously received approval for work requirements for newly eligible adults, that the federal government was withdrawing that green light.

Advocacy groups say Medicaid enrollees are caught in the middle of these political battles.

Laura Colbert, executive director of the consumer advocacy group Georgians for a Healthy Future, said the lawsuit brought by the governor and state attorney general is a waste of time and taxpayer dollars. “Federal courts have repeatedly struck down work requirements for Medicaid-eligible adults because work requirements ultimately act as a barrier to health coverage and care,” she said.

Typically, CMS reserves the right to terminate or rescind a waiver as long as its decision is not considered “arbitrary or unreasonable,” said MaryBeth Musumeci, associate director of KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured.

Brian Blase, a former Trump health adviser and president of Paragon Health Institute, a research firm, said having so much of the Medicaid program run through waivers is problematic because states are seldom held accountable for how the waivers work and that the program changes depending on which party is in power in Washington.

“States get whipsawed back and forth under the current structure of Medicaid,” he said.

Blase and other conservatives want Congress to give states a defined amount of money — a block grant — for Medicaid each year and let states manage it as they see fit. Democrats have fought such proposals, saying they would limit how much money states have to help the poor, especially during difficult economic times.

Blase said that some Republican states expanded Medicaid only because they were allowed to implement it with work requirements and premiums. Taking away those provisions, he said, “is an affront to those states and will discourage other states from adopting the expansion.”

But it’s unlikely Republican-led states would turn away from the expansions they’ve implemented because it’s politically difficult to kick people off the program.

Democrats have long opposed Medicaid premiums, so it’s no surprise the Biden administration is moving away from them now that it has data to show their negative impact.

Katharine Bradley, a senior researcher at Mathematica who recently helped evaluate premium policies in several Medicaid programs for CMS, said premiums as low as $1 a month act as a deterrent to signing up.

“All the evidence points in the same direction — that premiums inhibit overall enrollment,” Bradley said.

When asked late last year if CMS would eliminate premiums in all Medicaid waivers, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said: “We want our programs to be consistent.”

Andy Miller is editor of Georgia Health News.