4 stretches to relieve back pain

From hunching over a desk all day to lifting heavy weights — or heavy kids — back pain can effect us all.

There are plenty of tips out there for relieving back pain, from changing your diet to increasing physical activity to getting more rest. But the best tip is to incorporate stretching into your daily routine.

Not only can stretching help relieve pain, but it can also increase flexibility and prevent muscle soreness. And an ounce of prevention, as they say, is worth a pound of cure.

Here are four stretches to help relieve back pain:

Knee to chest

Lie on your back with both knees bent and your feet flat on the floor.

Pick a leg to start with first, lifting it towards your body with the other leg flat on the floor.

Lengthen your spine all the way down to your tailbone, and avoid lifting your hips.

Breathe deeply, releasing any tension. Hold for up to 1 minute.

Repeat with the other leg.

Cat-Cow

Get down on all fours in a tabletop position (hands and knees on the ground).

Press into your hands and feet as you inhale to look up, allowing your belly to fill with air.

Exhale, tucking your chin into your chest and arching your spine toward the ceiling.

Continue this pattern of movement, moving with each breath, for 1-2 minutes.

Child’s pose

With your hands and knees on the ground, sink back through your hips to rest them on your heels.

Hinge at your hips as you fold forward, walking your hands out in front of you.

Rest your belly on your thighs. and extend your arms in front of or alongside your body with your palms facing down.

Focus on breathing deeply and relaxing any areas of tension or tightness, hold this pose for up to 1 minute.

Pelvic tilt

Lie on your back with both knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Engage your abdominal muscles as you flatten your back against the floor.

Breathe normally, holding this position for up 15 seconds.

While practicing any type of stretching, its important to go slow and not rush the process. Over exertion in stretching can lead to more back pain and pain in other areas.