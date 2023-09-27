BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Delays on I-285 after truck carrying excavator crashes into bridge

Study: Blood pressure readings more accurate when taken lying down

Health
By
52 minutes ago
X

According to a new study, the days of taking blood pressure readings while sitting up is over. New research suggest that readings taken while lying down may be more accurate.

A study containing 11,369 adults from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) group, published by the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2023, found people with high blood pressure while lying down were at an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and death from all causes, even if their blood pressure was normal while sitting.

ExploreKerry Washington reveals she contemplated suicide over eating disorder

“If blood pressure is only measured while people are seated upright, cardiovascular disease risk may be missed if not measured also while they are lying supine on their backs,” lead study author Duc M. Giao, a researcher and a 4th-year M.D. student at Harvard Medical School in Boston, explained.

Researchers believe lying down may help relax the blood vessels and allow for a more accurate blood pressure reading. In some cases, participants who had “high blood pressure while supine but not while seated had similar elevated risks as participants who had high blood pressure while both seated and supine.”

Another study published by PLOS One found people with high blood pressure while lying down were likelier to have white coat hypertension — where blood pressure rises artificially when taken in a clinical setting.

ExploreBiden administration invests $100 million in nurse workforce

“Our findings suggest people with known risk factors for heart disease and stroke may benefit from having their blood pressure checked while lying flat on their backs,” Giao said.

According to the World Health Organization, “raised blood pressure is estimated to cause 7.5 million deaths.” With heart disease numbers climbing, its important to talk with your doctor about any concerns especially pertaining to high blood pressure.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

BREAKING
Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT
Delays on I-285 after truck carrying excavator crashes into bridge
29m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Why you should have faith in these Braves
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson seeks $200 million for new South parking deck
47m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson seeks $200 million for new South parking deck
47m ago

Credit: Obituary photo

Legal notice provides more details into deadly Atlanta police encounter
39m ago
The Latest

Credit: NYT

HEALTH & WELLNESS
Why you won’t lose weight on Ozempic forever
9h ago
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Phone. Keys. Wallet … Brain?
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Can’t sleep? Try this proven alternative to medication.
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
14h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
20h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top