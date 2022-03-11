Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Low memory test score linked to early Alzheimer’s signs, study finds

caption arrowCaption
The First New Alzheimer's Drug, in 20 Years, Has Been Approved in the United States.Regulators in the United States have approved the first new treatment for Alzheimer's disease in nearly 20 years.The BBC reports that the new drug, Aducanumab, targets the underlying cause of Alzheimer's rather than its symptoms.The newly approved drug targets amyloid, a protein that forms abnormal clumps in the brains of people with Alzheimer's that can damage cells and lead to dementia.The decision reportedly paves the way for the drug to receive approval in the U.K.However, scientists remain divided over Aducanumab's potential impact due to uncertainty over the trial results.Late-stage trials of the drug were halted in 2019, when analysis showed it was not slowing the deterioration of memory and thinking problems. .Later that year, U.S. manufacturer Biogen reportedly concluded the drug did work, as long as it was administered in higher doses. .The BBC reports that the US Food and Drug Administration said there was "substantial evidence that aducanumab reduces amyloid beta plaques in the brain.".They added this "is reasonably likely to predict important benefits to patients."

Health
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Even for those who do not have memory impairment issues, scoring low on a memory test may indicate early signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Neurology examined participants around age 71 who didn’t have memory issues. The researchers gave participants a memory test in which they were shown pictures of items. They had to recall the items and were given cues if they forgot certain items.

ExploreResearch finds possible connection between sleep cycles and Alzheimer’s disease

Those who were unable to recall items even with cues were more likely to have higher levels of amyloid-beta in their brain scans compared to those who scored well. This protein causes plaque to build up in the brain, and is considered a likely cause of Alzheimer’s.

“These findings suggest that this test can be used to improve our ability to detect cognitive decline in the stage before people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,” said study author Ellen Grober, Ph.D., in a press release.

“This could be helpful in determining who to enroll in clinical trials for prevention of cognitive decline. It could also help by narrowing down those who already have signs of Alzheimer’s in the brain with a simple test rather than expensive or invasive scans or lumbar punctures.”

ExploreLook out for these early onset Alzheimer’s disease signs

This method can diagnose Alzheimer’s disease early and allows individuals to have better chances of benefiting from treatment. An early diagnosis also makes individuals eligible for more clinical trials that further disease research and provide medical benefits, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Havard Health Publishing reported forgetting small details is normal; however, if memory loss is impairing your daily function, or if you forget things you once knew well, talk to your doctor about getting tested.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Exposure to forest fires linked to lower birth weights, study says
22h ago
House backs big change in Medicaid program’s pharmacy practices
Research shows effects of climate change on mental and physical health
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top