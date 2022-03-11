Low memory test score linked to early Alzheimer’s signs, study finds

A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Neurology examined participants around age 71 who didn’t have memory issues. The researchers gave participants a memory test in which they were shown pictures of items. They had to recall the items and were given cues if they forgot certain items.

Those who were unable to recall items even with cues were more likely to have higher levels of amyloid-beta in their brain scans compared to those who scored well. This protein causes plaque to build up in the brain, and is considered a likely cause of Alzheimer’s.