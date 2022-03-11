Low memory test score linked to early Alzheimer’s signs, study finds

Even for those who do not have memory impairment issues, scoring low on a memory test may indicate early signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Neurology examined participants around age 71 who didn’t have memory issues. The researchers gave participants a memory test in which they were shown pictures of items. They had to recall the items and were given cues if they forgot certain items.
Those who were unable to recall items even with cues were more likely to have higher levels of amyloid-beta in their brain scans compared to those who scored well. This protein causes plaque to build up in the brain, and is considered a likely cause of Alzheimer’s.
“These findings suggest that this test can be used to improve our ability to detect cognitive decline in the stage before people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,” said study author Ellen Grober, Ph.D., in a press release.
“This could be helpful in determining who to enroll in clinical trials for prevention of cognitive decline. It could also help by narrowing down those who already have signs of Alzheimer’s in the brain with a simple test rather than expensive or invasive scans or lumbar punctures.”
This method can diagnose Alzheimer’s disease early and allows individuals to have better chances of benefiting from treatment. An early diagnosis also makes individuals eligible for more clinical trials that further disease research and provide medical benefits, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Havard Health Publishing reported forgetting small details is normal; however, if memory loss is impairing your daily function, or if you forget things you once knew well, talk to your doctor about getting tested.
