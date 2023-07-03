Jaden Smith discusses using psychedelics as mental health treatment

By
20 minutes ago
Smith says his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, introduced the family to psychedelics

Addressing the Psychedelic Science 2023 convention in Denver, Jaden Smith talked about his therapeutic use of psychedelics and how his mother, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, introduced her family to its benefits.

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” Smith explained. “It was just her for a really, really long time, and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.”

Smith said that the drugs helped open his mind to “get out of the old ways of thinking.” He explained that the experience of “love and empathy” while on psychedelics was “profound and beautiful.”

Smith wasn’t the only celebrity at the conference. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers also spoke to attendees, describing his experiences with ayahuasca and arguing that psychedelic mushrooms “need to be legal.”

According to the New York Times, the use of psychedelics is a “promising therapy,” but warns of potential dangers. It’s important to note that while psychedelics are sometimes recommended to treat mental health issues, they are generally illegal. In addition, side effects can include elevated blood pressure and heart rate, and the possibility of having a psychotic break or suffering from deeper depression.

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke with PEOPLE about her son’s statements, ahead of the release of her new memoir, “Worthy,” on October 17. She said, “It will all be answered in the book.”

“I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I’ve participated in, the falsehoods about myself.”

