How soaking your feet in hot water could help with migraines

According to Dr. Kunal Sood, an interventional pain doctor in Maryland, “Soaking your feet in hot water causes the blood vessels in your feet to dilate by pulling away the blood from your head. It eases the pressure on the blood vessels, causing migraines and decreasing your pain. Yes, it is as simple as this, and this hack actually works.”

TikToker Becca Von Bereghy posted a video with her sitting at the edge of her bathtub and soaking her feet in hot water. According to Berghy — whose video has been viewed over 4 million times — her headache went away in a matter of minutes.

Explore 5 drinks that help with digestion after meals

Here are a few other ways to help fight a migraine at home, according to WebMD:

Use a cold pack, placing it behind your neck

Drink some caffeine

Utilize a quiet, dark space in your house

Go for a walk or try yoga

Eat dark leafy greens to up magnesium levels

“We should remain open to new ideas,” Kiran Rajneesh, MD, a neurologist and pain medicine specialist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Health. “However, as physicians, we need to perform due diligence before endorsing new therapies and treatments, including lifestyle measures.”