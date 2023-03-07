Research shows ‘keto-like’ diet is linked to higher risk of heart disease

“Our study found that regular consumption of a self-reported diet low in carbohydrates and high in fat was associated with increased levels of LDL cholesterol— or ‘bad’ cholesterol—and a higher risk of heart disease. To our knowledge, our study is one of the first to examine the association between this type of dietary pattern and cardiovascular outcomes,” said study author Dr. Iulia Iatan of the Healthy Heart Program Prevention Clinic, St. Paul’s Hospital and University of British Columbia’s Centre for Heart Lung Innovation in Vancouver, Canada.

High LDL levels can cause coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, chest pain, heart attack and stoke. LDL levels can vary based on sex, age, blood pressure and whether someone smokes.