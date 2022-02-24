Headers in soccer affect player brain activity, according to new study

MicroRNA are tiny molecules that circulate inside our bodily fluids, including in our blood, helping to give our genes, our DNA, instructions about what to do. They regulate gene expression. For example, they tell DNA to make a protein.

This research was conducted on a small sample size and the head impacts were characterized using direct observation and video analysis. Still, researchers noted their findings show that repetitive heading in soccer and accidental head impact “are leading to changes in blood patterns, linked to brain signaling pathways and potential alterations.”

“Overall, the findings do add further evidence to demonstrate how microRNAs may be used as brain injury biomarkers,” the multidisciplinary team working on the study concluded.

“These have the potential to differentiate injury severity and to discriminate between types of head impacts seen in soccer if reproduced in further studies”.

“This is a relatively small sample-size exploratory study,” said Stian Bahr Sandmo of the Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, of the findings, “but, future findings expanding upon our research could ultimately lead to an improved understanding of the potential hazardous effects of repetitive head impacts.

“With millions of people playing soccer worldwide, this might ultimately have a substantial influence on public health.”

