Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Improved treatment for Parkinson’s on the horizon, research suggests

caption arrowCaption
The Flu May Increase Risk of Developing Parkinson’s Disease , by Up to 90%, Study Says.Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder. It negatively affects one's ability to control motor function.According to the Parkinson's Foundation, nearly one million Americans are affected by the disease.A study recently published in 'JAMA Neurology' may have found a link between flu infections and Parkinson's.A study recently published in 'JAMA Neurology' may have found a link between flu infections and Parkinson's.'The New York Times' reports researchers analyzed Danish healthcare databases and tracked flu infections dating back to 1977 to reach this conclusion.The study found that those who had dealt with the flu at any point ended up having a 70% higher chance of contracting Parkinson's disease within ten years.Within 15 years, that number rose to 90%.The association may not be unique to influenza, but it's the infection that has gotten the most attention. , Noelle M. Cocoros, research scientist, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, via 'The New York Times'.Experts say the study adds to the theory that inflammation from infections like the flu have an ill effect on the central nervous system.Researchers say they have yet to find a definite link between the flu and Parkinson's.We've couched our findings with appropriate limitations. , Noelle M. Cocoros, research scientist, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, via 'The New York Times'.Our study adds to a broader literature, and we shouldn't overstate the results. , Noelle M. Cocoros, research scientist, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, via 'The New York Times'

Health
By Beth Ward, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
A study of mice shows improvement of disease symptoms

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have discovered that activation of a special group of neurons in the brain responsible for controlling motor movement is successful in restoring movement in mice who have motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

The implications of these findings suggest that using Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) “in the right therapeutic spot” may help improve current treatments of some motor symptoms in those living with Parkinson’s, according to study authors Débora Masini and Ole Kiehn.

Explore7 lifestyle strategies to prevent heart disease

The results were published last month in the peer-reviewed journal, Nature Communications.

Parkinson’s disease affects nearly 10 million people worldwide. It’s a neurodegenerative condition with symptoms such as shaking, stiffness, difficulty walking and challenges with balance and coordination that develop slowly and worsen over time. Other symptoms of Parkinson’s include behavioral changes, depression and other mood conditions, memory difficulties and fatigue.

Parkinson’s is often treated with oral medication; however, later stage motor difficulties are more challenging to control, and often don’t respond well to medical treatment, said Masini.

To address this, some treatment plans for Parkinson’s patients include DBS, a type of surgical treatment in which a small metal wire is placed inside the brain and used to send electrical pulses to targeted areas. This type of treatment can effectively treat tremors, but has shown to be less effective in treating symptoms such as walking difficulties.

But doctors and researchers have long-hypothesized that stimulating more targeted neurons in the brain, such as those located in the pedunculopontine nucleus (PPN), might more effectively alleviate walking difficulties in Parkinson’s patients.

ExploreLego donates MRI scanner kits to help ease kids’ fears

The findings from the University of Copenhagen animal study lend this hypothesis credence.

The study found that when specific neurons in the PPN were stimulated in animals with symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, such as walking difficulties, the animals were able to walk normally for longer distances compared to before the stimulation. This led researchers to conclude that “these excitatory neurons in the caudal PPN are an ideal target for recovery of movement loss.”

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen hope that their findings will help guide physicians in more effectively targeting DBS treatment in their own Parkinson’s patients struggling with the debilitating locomotive effects of the disease.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Beth Ward
Editors' Picks
The Latest
House panel endorses more transparency in health plans’ data
Medicaid battle between Biden and GOP-led states leaves enrollees in the middle
Patient injuries and infections lead to penalties for 21 Ga. hospitals
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top