Four items around the house that can cause indoor allergies

And remember: The best way to reduce allergens in the home is to keep them from getting in in the first place. Taking your shoes off before coming in the house helps keep allergens — and any other unhygienic particles — from coming in with you.

Window screens

Screens are fantastic for enjoying warm summer days and cool night breezes without letting bugs in the house. However, window screens can also act as magnets for pollen.

Take your screens out of the windows and scrub with water and soap. Cleaning your window screens every spring and fall will reduce the amount of pollen trying to find its way inside.

Furnace filters

When the spring weather starts to feel like a roller coaster — warm one minute and freezing the next — it’s common to feel sick. But in most cases your “sickness” might actually be allergies. And the culprit might well be your recently turned on air conditioner.

Before switching from heat to AC (or switching back in the fall), be sure to change the filters. Otherwise, you may be blowing months’ of trapped dust and pollen right into your home.

In fact, most experts recommend changing your filter at least every three months and even more frequently if you live in a high pollen area.