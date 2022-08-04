Enjoy better sleep with these pillows rated tops by Consumer Reports

Comfort Revolution Blue Bubble Gel : $59.99 - $61.48

The gel pad with polyurethane foam allows for maximum cooling properties. This is not the ideal pillow for those who have to sleep on their back — it’ll be more beneficial for those who are side sleepers.

Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft : $72

This pillow is made from shredded memory foam, which provides the best support for all sizes and for both back and side sleepers. There’s an extra foam filling that is adjustable to help create a better sleeping experience.

GhostBed Shredded (2pack) : $134

The GhostBed Shredded is also made with memory foam and polyester fibers. It’s ideal for back and side sleepers, because you’re able to take out the shredded material and adjust it to your liking.

Sleep Number ComfortFit Ultimate : $139.99

There are thre layers of memory foam and alternative fibers that can be added or removed. This pillow ranked No. 1 for both side and back sleepers.

Tuft & Needle Original Foam : $76.50- $90

The Tuft & Needle pillow is perfect for side sleepers because of the polyurethan foam along with the micro polyamide and polyester cover.

When locking down the perfect pillow for a better nights sleep, or to ease your back, hip or joint pain, remember they require long-term maintenance. Experts share the necessity to wash your pillows and maintain their upkeep for longer lasting satisfaction.

