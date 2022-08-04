Enjoy better sleep with these pillows rated tops by Consumer Reports

ajc logo
Experts Say They’ve Found , the Ideal Amount of Sleep , for the Middle-Aged and Elderly.CNN reports the ideal amount of sleep for middle-aged and elderly people is not too little and not too much. .A recent study has found the right amount of sleep is often right around seven hours per night.Those who sleep closer to seven hours have better mental health and overall well-being than those who sleep more or less than seven hours.Those who sleep closer to seven hours have better mental health and overall well-being than those who sleep more or less than seven hours.While we can’t say conclusively that too little or too much sleep causes cognitive problems... , Jianfeng Feng, author of study, professor China's Fudan University, via CNN....our analysis looking at individuals over a longer period of time appears to support this idea. , Jianfeng Feng, author of study, professor China's Fudan University, via CNN.But the reasons why older people have poorer sleep appear to be complex... , Jianfeng Feng, author of study, professor China's Fudan University, via CNN....influenced by a combination of our genetic makeup and the structure of our brains. , Jianfeng Feng, author of study, professor China's Fudan University, via CNN.Researchers reportedly analyzed data from UK Biobank, following nearly 500,000 adults aged 38 to 73.Experts say they have long believed extended sleep patterns were associated with cognitive decline, though it was unclear why.This sets a mark for future research and the search for treatment. , Dr. Raj Dasgupta, spokesperson American Academy of Sleep Medicine, via CNN.Sleep is essential as we get older, and we need just as much as younger people, but it’s harder to come by. , Dr. Raj Dasgupta, spokesperson American Academy of Sleep Medicine, via CNN

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Your pillow shouldn’t crane your neck in any position, expert says

We’ve heard the importance of having a great mattress will solve your nighttime woes. However, what you rest your head on is just as important as what you’re lying on.

So what is the key to finding the perfect pillow and why is it important?

“You need to find a pillow that doesn’t crane your neck in any position,” Joel Press, MD, physiatrist in chief at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, told Today. “The idea is to keep your neck as neutral as possible when you sleep.”

The purpose of the pillow is to keep the upper body in alignment during the entire duration of sleep. Doing so helps relieve pressure and imbalances for certain points of the body, according to Spine Health.

To gather the best pillows, Consumer Reports issued a test using weight, sleeping positions and more to calculate the best options for your pillow. Here are their top five options:

Comfort Revolution Blue Bubble Gel : $59.99 - $61.48

The gel pad with polyurethane foam allows for maximum cooling properties. This is not the ideal pillow for those who have to sleep on their back — it’ll be more beneficial for those who are side sleepers.

Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft : $72

This pillow is made from shredded memory foam, which provides the best support for all sizes and for both back and side sleepers. There’s an extra foam filling that is adjustable to help create a better sleeping experience.

GhostBed Shredded (2pack) : $134

The GhostBed Shredded is also made with memory foam and polyester fibers. It’s ideal for back and side sleepers, because you’re able to take out the shredded material and adjust it to your liking.

Sleep Number ComfortFit Ultimate : $139.99

There are thre layers of memory foam and alternative fibers that can be added or removed. This pillow ranked No. 1 for both side and back sleepers.

Tuft & Needle Original Foam : $76.50- $90

The Tuft & Needle pillow is perfect for side sleepers because of the polyurethan foam along with the micro polyamide and polyester cover.

When locking down the perfect pillow for a better nights sleep, or to ease your back, hip or joint pain, remember they require long-term maintenance. Experts share the necessity to wash your pillows and maintain their upkeep for longer lasting satisfaction.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

