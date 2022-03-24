Child lead protections approved in legislative committee

There is no safe level of lead exposure for children, the Atlanta-based CDC says.

The lead protection bill stems from a legislative study committee that recommended changes last year. It also carries funding of $1.8 million for more state lead inspectors and equipment.

Rustin said that the agency would be able to hire 18 more lead inspection staffers statewide, bolstering a current workforce of seven.

The focus of the bill is “the impact of lead on children’s lives,’’ Dempsey told GHN after the vote.

Lead poisoning can come from several sources, including water, paint, house dust, soil, even certain toys and imported candies.

Even at low levels, lead can damage children’s brains, lowering intelligence and weakening their powers of self-control and concentration, researchers have found. At higher levels, lead can affect growth, and it can replace iron in the blood, leading to anemia and fatigue.

Atlanta has seen high-profile lead contamination situations recently.

The EPA is removing lead from the soil of dozens of properties in the English Avenue neighborhood of west Atlanta. The agency last week put the area on its Superfund National Priorities List for cleanup.

And soil near a metal processing facility in south Atlanta showed elevated levels of lead and other metals.

Voices for Georgia’s Children, an advocacy group, praised the lead safety legislation.

“We know that children, especially those under the age of 6, are particularly at risk for lead poisoning, which can have long-term and in some ways permanent repercussions, including speech and language problems, learning disabilities and attention deficit disorder, and even nerve damage,’’ said Polly McKinney, advocacy director for Voices.

Andy Miller is editor of Georgia Health News.