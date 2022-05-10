Benefits of jumping rope go beyond burning calories

BreakingNews
17 minutes ago

From double dutch with your friends to doing double unders in CrossFit classes, the jump rope has been around for ages. In a ten-minute session, you can burn 124 calories — but jumping rope has many more benefits besides burning calories.

Easy on the wallet

First things first, jump ropes are very inexpensive, easy to tote around and can be purchased almost anywhere. From local dollar stores to fitness shops, you can purchase a jump rope for as little as a few dollars, depending on what you’re looking for.

If you want a little more challenge with your jump rope, you can purchase one with built-in weights in the handle. Brands like Gold’s Gym sell 3-in-1 jump ropes for $11.

Calorie killer

From Rocky to Muhammad Ali, fictional and real-life athletes know that jumping rope can be a major workout. Jumping rope vigorously for 10 minutes is about the same as running an 8-minute mile.

“I’ll have my clients start off our workouts with several minutes on the rope to help warm up and get the blood flowing. It’s a great way to start an intense workout session, help build endurance and improve your legs,” James Borrero, avid boxer and trainer at Tapout Fitness told The Atlanta Journal- Constitution.

Strengthens balance and coordination

According to a study in 2015 from the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine, jumping rope has proven to be a source of improvement for overall balance and motor coordination.

Improves joints and muscle and bone density

Experts describe jumping rope as a plyometric, helping strengthen lower leg muscles and joints, and building muscle and bone density.

When done correctly — jumping from the balls of your feet, and not on the back of your heels — you’re creating muscle memory and strengthening your lower leg muscles.

The Journal of Applied Physiology tested the effects of jumping rope in young women and discovered that “low repetition high impact jumps are ideal training methods for not only enhancing but maintaining peak bone mass in young adult women.”

