Breathing techniques to help with severe asthma

Taking a deep breath might seem like a simple task, but for those struggling with severe asthma, breathing “normally” can be a struggle. Approximately 25 million Americans have asthma and more than 3,500 people die from asthma each year.
During an asthma attack, lung tissues swell and airways begin to shrink. Doctors typically prescribe an inhaler for those diagnosed with the condition. And while prescribed inhaled medicines are generally effective, it’s always better to avoid an attack in the first place.
A study from European Respiratory Society suggests looking beyond pharmaceutical treatments. The study reveals that asthma also has a phycological component. When it comes to serious asthma attacks, WebMD reports, one in three patients also experience panic attacks at the same time.
The use of breathing exercises can help prevent minor attacks from growing more severe, as well as helping sufferers stay calm and avoid panic attacks that can increase the severity of symptoms.
Diaphragmatic breathing
A technique popular among singers — or anyone who has to control their breath for a long period of time — diaphragmatic breathing can also help asthma sufferers. The technique helps slow your overall breath rate and helps reduce your body’s oxygen needs.
Nasal breathing
Compared to breathing through your mouth, nasal breathing adds warmth and humidity to the air before it enters your lungs, which is known to help reduce asthma symptoms.
The Buteyko breathing
Ukrainian doctor Konstantin Buteyko developed this technique in the 1950s. His studies revealed that people tend to hyperventilate during an asthma attack. He believed that by breathing slower and deeper, you can not only improve your asthma symptoms but also improve lunge function.
Yoga breathing
Yoga combines breath, meditation and a great workout, and has been linked to helping relieve stress, anxiety, asthma, weight loss and more. Well with Hels is a popular YouTube channel created by Helen, a London native who suffers from asthma. She focuses on breathing and flexibility, sharing great tips for introducing yoga to those who are asthmatic like her.
Having an asthma attack can be scary, but it is something you can work on. Before trying the above exercises, it’s important to talk to your doctor to make sure they are safe for you to do.
