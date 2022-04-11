Breathing techniques to help with severe asthma

Nasal breathing

Compared to breathing through your mouth, nasal breathing adds warmth and humidity to the air before it enters your lungs, which is known to help reduce asthma symptoms.

The Buteyko breathing

Ukrainian doctor Konstantin Buteyko developed this technique in the 1950s. His studies revealed that people tend to hyperventilate during an asthma attack. He believed that by breathing slower and deeper, you can not only improve your asthma symptoms but also improve lunge function.

Yoga breathing

Yoga combines breath, meditation and a great workout, and has been linked to helping relieve stress, anxiety, asthma, weight loss and more. Well with Hels is a popular YouTube channel created by Helen, a London native who suffers from asthma. She focuses on breathing and flexibility, sharing great tips for introducing yoga to those who are asthmatic like her.

Having an asthma attack can be scary, but it is something you can work on. Before trying the above exercises, it’s important to talk to your doctor to make sure they are safe for you to do.

