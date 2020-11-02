Are you our next Success Story?

When Henry “Butch” Bailey, 36, of Smyrna decided in January to lose weight, it wasn’t long before the global pandemic closed all local gyms.
“Once the quarantine started in early March, the gyms closed. I knew I was going to be coming out of the quarantine at 340 pounds or 240 pounds, so I ratcheted up a little more," Bailey said. "I started my own workout at home. I started changing my diet. I started working out more strenuously.”
Now down 62 pounds, he’s keeping up with his 2-year-old and his golf game. “My golf swing has gotten better, too, less stomach in the way. ... Overall, I have better performance because I live a healthier lifestyle,” he said.
Each week since 2004, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Success Stories column has featured the weight-loss successes of those in and around metro Atlanta and Georgia. Have you finally found what works for you and think others might benefit, too? Are you making healthy lifestyle changes, or do you know someone who has? We’re looking for readers to share their success stories — we could all use more inspiration this year.
Stories such as Katie Craggs, 31, of Smyrna, who lost 37 pounds despite the impact of the pandemic.
“The pandemic definitely caused some trickiness in getting some of the foods that I needed or wanted to get started on my journey,” Craggs said.
Now down almost 40 pounds, she is feeling better, “not only about my appearance and confidence, but just in general."
"I am not puffy, slow or tired feeling all the time,” Craggs said.
For Will LeRoy Grimes, 71, from the city of South Fulton, losing 65 pounds meant overcoming a family legacy of diabetes.
“The journey was not easy, but my desire was greater. ... I became successful and have since been taken off insulin," Grimes said. "This is one of the best decisions that I’ve ever made.”
For La Shell Estes, 34, of Chamblee, her success led to helping others when she opened MADabolic in Chamblee.
Estes said: “I hope to impact other people’s lives. I want to impact my community in the way fitness has impacted me and my life.”
