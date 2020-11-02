Are you our next Success Story?

“The pandemic definitely caused some trickiness in getting some of the foods that I needed or wanted to get started on my journey,” Craggs said.

Now down almost 40 pounds, she is feeling better, “not only about my appearance and confidence, but just in general."

"I am not puffy, slow or tired feeling all the time,” Craggs said.

For Will LeRoy Grimes, 71, from the city of South Fulton, losing 65 pounds meant overcoming a family legacy of diabetes.

“The journey was not easy, but my desire was greater. ... I became successful and have since been taken off insulin," Grimes said. "This is one of the best decisions that I’ve ever made.”

For La Shell Estes, 34, of Chamblee, her success led to helping others when she opened MADabolic in Chamblee.

Estes said: “I hope to impact other people’s lives. I want to impact my community in the way fitness has impacted me and my life.”

