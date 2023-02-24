5 exercises to help recover from a sprained ankle

Whether it’s from walking, running or jumping, a sprained or twisted ankle is painful and it can take some time to recover.
If you’re suffering from an ankle sprain, don’t worry: It’s the most common type of sprain according to the Mayo Clinic. While its tempting just to put some ice or heat on your ankle, one of the best ways to recover from a sprain is actually to be active.
Ankle sprains can cause swelling, bruising, restricted movement and tenderness to the touch. So attempting to move during this time can be tricky. But left untreated, ankle strains and sprains can cause degenerative changes in the ankle joint, chronic inflammation and arthritis.
Here are some simple exercises to help get you work through a sprained or strained ankle:
Heel Raises
Single Leg balance
Ankle alphabet
Towel scrunches
Band stretchers
When dealing with a sprain remember this handy acronym: PRICE.
- Protect: Use a brace as demonstrated above.
- Rest: Sit out of the game and be a spectator.
- Ice: Apply ice to the ankle for at least 20 minutes to numb the pain and manage swelling.
- Compress: Wear compressive socks to combat swelling.
- Elevate: Try keeping the ankle above the level of your heart. Sleep with your leg elevated on a pillow until your swelling subsides.
It’s recommended you avoid applying too much heat, standing too often, or sitting with the ankle hanging. Avoid rigorous activities until the pain and swelling are completely gone. Consult a doctor if your swelling and pain continues after a few days from the initial sprain.
