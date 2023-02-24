5 exercises to help recover from a sprained ankle

If you’re suffering from an ankle sprain, don’t worry: It’s the most common type of sprain according to the Mayo Clinic. While its tempting just to put some ice or heat on your ankle, one of the best ways to recover from a sprain is actually to be active.

Ankle sprains can cause swelling, bruising, restricted movement and tenderness to the touch. So attempting to move during this time can be tricky. But left untreated, ankle strains and sprains can cause degenerative changes in the ankle joint, chronic inflammation and arthritis.