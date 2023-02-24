Swelling after exercising is normal, here’s how to deal with it

“It’s very important not to wear clothes that impede blood flow in any way,” says Thomas Bottiglieri, a sports medicine specialist at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

Take off the jewelry

Jewelry like rings can cause swelling in your hands and arms because of the restriction of blood flow. Some metals from jewelry combined with the friction of skin and sweat can lead to allergic reactions.

SHAPE magazine says to avoid jewelry made of nickel, brass, copper that are gold platted - and stick to pure gold, sterling silver and silicone.

Watch your form

“Anyone experiencing exercise-induced swelling should monitor their posture and their hand position during exercise,” says Bottiglieri. “The solution may be as simple as fixing a tweak that’s preventing blood from flowing properly.”

It’s easy to lose form while running, doing dead lifts or even squatting – especially when you’re about to max out on reps. Taking a moment to take a break and tune in with your body is a great way to help prevent swelling and injury. If you can, workout in front of a mirror so you can watch your form.

Take smaller sips

Yes, it’s true that drinking while working out can cause bloating. This is due to the amount of water you take in mixed with the amount of air that’s being swallowed as well.

Much like how when you’re watching your diet experts say to “eat slower,” the same applies to drinking while working out. Being over-hydrated can cause you to feel sluggish and being dehydrated can lead to passing out. It’s best to find the happy medium and take smaller sips when necessary.

Some other factors to swelling or bloating after a workout can be drinking to much water, poor nutrition, heat, overhydration, dehydration, and heavy breathing.

As you prepare to workout by getting rid of the jewelry, getting the right gear, monitoring your water intake and paying attention to your form – another way to help prevent bloating is to focus on eating healthier.

The good thing about swelling and bloating from a workout is that it’s not permanent and clears up on its own.