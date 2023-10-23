4 benefits of Greek yogurt

From weight loss to healthier bones, Greek yogurt is a winner
Health
By
0 minutes ago

Greek yogurt is the perfect creamy protein — packed with vitamins, minerals and healthy cultures for improving gut health.

Unlike most yogurts, Greek yogurt’s fermentation process leads to a thicker yogurt with an increased protein content — 2 grams per seven-ounce serving. It’s also a great source of “calcium, phosphorus, zinc, pantothenic acid, vitamin A, and potassium,” according to Healthline.

ExploreStudy: Climbing 5 flights of stairs a day may reduce heart disease risk

A 2018 study revealed that Greek yogurt does wonders for the body and can even improve mental health: “The combination of yogurt and exercise could reduce the risk of depression by increasing serotonin.”

Here are four benefits of Greek yogurt:

Improved bone health

“A small study among young men found that consuming Greek yogurt daily while participating in a resistance-training program for 12 weeks helped increase bone formation and decrease bone breakdown compared with a placebo,” according to Healthline.

Reduced appetite

With its high protein content, Greek yogurt helps people feel fuller longer. A 2016 study concluded that those who consumed Greek yogurt during the study period had weighed less, had lower body fat percentages and had smaller waists.

ExploreWaist-to-hip ratio trumps BMI in predicting serious health issues

Lower blood pressure

Adding Greek yogurt to your diet is a tasty way to help lower blood pressure.

“Potassium is important for maintaining your blood pressure and counteracting sodium. It also plays an important role in keeping your heartbeat regular and helping your muscles contract,” explained WebMD.

Improved gut health

Greek yogurt is a great source of cultures that work to improve bacteria in the large intestine.

”Purchase Greek yogurt with a Live & Active Cultures (LAC) seal. This seal ensures that the yogurt product contains at least 100 million cultures per gram of yogurt at the time of manufacture,” advised Health.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Why a GOP bid to sanction Fani Willis could be ‘DOA’3h ago

Credit: Thomaston Police Department

Boyfriend arrested in Atlanta after woman’s body found in suitcase, cops say
15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Cobb schools attack of ‘leftist’ critics enrage local Democrats
1h ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
LIVE UPDATES: Gaza's health ministry appeals for blood donations as shortages worsen
37m ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
LIVE UPDATES: Gaza's health ministry appeals for blood donations as shortages worsen
37m ago

Immigrant detainees’ forced labor case ends in settlement
3h ago
The Latest

Study: More natural light during the day improves mental health
1h ago
HEALTH & WELLNESS
What is insulin resistance and how do you know if you have it?
3h ago
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Don’t let rain cancel your workout
Featured

Credit: Ric Watkins

50 for 50: AJC’s list of the top Atlanta hip-hop musicians
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top