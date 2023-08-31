BreakingNews
US applications for jobless claims inch back down as companies hold on to their employees

3 stretches for sciatica pain

About 40% of people in the U.S. experience some form of sciatica during their lifetime
Sciatica — the condition caused by the compression of the sciatic nerve — can result in unexpected flare ups and lead to pain that can ruin an entire day.

Sciatica pain can last from a few hours to weeks, and it can range from a simple tingling in the toe to debilitating pain throughout the lower body.

Anti-inflammatory medications can help reduce nerve pain, but they don’t get at the underlying problem — the compression caused by a herniated disk or other spinal issue. Surgery can help, but it’s usually a last resort. For lasting relief without undergoing a major medical procedure, you might want to consider adding stretching to your daily routine.

Here are three stretches that can offer relief from sciatica pain:

Prone press ups

The prone press up is a go-to move for physical therapists with patients who suffer from sciatica. This stretch is done lying down with your belly on the floor. Place your palms on the ground, a little forward of the shoulders, then slowly press up, moving your upper body away from the floor.

Sciatic nerve glide

While sitting in a chair or on the edge of the bed, raise one leg up and flex your foot, pointing the toe forward and then towards the ceiling. If you can’t do this exercise sitting down, you can also lie on the floor with a pillow under your neck.

Figure four stretch

The figure four is done while lying on your back. Bend both knees and cross one foot over the opposite knee. Then slowly bring your legs close to your chest and give a light tug. Repeat on the other side.

If sciatica pain is causing numbness or weakness, you should see a medical professional, as they may be symptoms of more serious nerve damage.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Fencing for new Sandy Springs police headquarters and fleet facility riles residents
