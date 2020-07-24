Hanes donates 1 million masks to those experiencing homelessness

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities,” reads the press release. “Hanes encourages Americans to #MaskAround whenever they are in public.”

Through a partnership with Mark Horvath, founder of the nonprofit Invisible People that educates the public about homelessness, the brand is supporting local homeless assistance organizations across all 50 states.