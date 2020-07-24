Hanes donates 1 million masks to those experiencing homelessness

Hanes, the apparel brand, has recently launched its #MaskAround campaign to highlight the importance of wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. As a part of the campaign, Hanes is also donating 1 million masks to those experiencing homelessness across the country.
“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities,” reads the press release. “Hanes encourages Americans to #MaskAround whenever they are in public.”
Through a partnership with Mark Horvath, founder of the nonprofit Invisible People that educates the public about homelessness, the brand is supporting local homeless assistance organizations across all 50 states.
In Atlanta, the apparel company has donated 7,000 masks to nonprofit partners Zaban Paradies Center, Nicholas House and Covenant House, according to a press release.
“Homeless people face even more limited avenues for support during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Horvath said. “Hanes continues to make a significant difference through its longstanding commitment to this nation’s often invisible population. This program is critical to driving the importance of having and wearing face coverings whenever social distancing cannot be practiced.”
One of the goals of the #MaskAround campaign is to support the national effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging Americans to don masks.