'Golden Girls' shows little age at inaugural fan convention
Caption
'Golden Girls' shows little age at inaugural fan convention.The first annual "Golden Girls" fan convention was held in Chicago, April 22-24 2022. .Fans of "The Golden Girls" TV show browsed a merchandise booth.Drag queen performers dressed as characters from "The Golden Girls" posed for a photo at the Navy Pier. .Sisters Hillary Wasicek, 37, and Melissa Gluck, 43, posed as the characters Dorothy and Blanche at a "Golden Girls" fan convention