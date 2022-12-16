God’s silence doesn’t mean he is absent

The Hellenistic Period (330-166 BC) started when Alexander the Great defeated the Persians repeatedly, quickly conquering the Eastern Mediterranean region. Alexander believed Greek culture was superior and would be the common force to unify the world.

During his time, Alexander allowed the Jews to observe their laws and customs and even exempted them from taxes during the sabbath years. But it was also a time when many Jews started to adopt Greek culture and practices, thus considerably impacting the Jewish culture and religion.

The Hasmonean Period (166-63 BC) started with great oppression of the Jews. The Seleucid rulers of Syria were resolute in forcing Hellenism on them. The persecution culminated with orders to destroy copies of scriptures and ban circumcision and other Jewish practices.

When the Roman period started in 53 BC, the Roman general Pompey captured Jerusalem, and all the provinces in the Holy Land became subject to Rome. Local vassal kings and later Roman governors monitored Jewish law and practices.

Four centuries! These 400 years of prophetic silence and religious oppression undoubtedly led the faithful remnant among God’s people to wonder if he had forgotten them. But then, somewhere between 27-29 AD, during the reign of Tiberius Caesar, the silence was broken when John the Baptist started his ministry, announcing the coming of the Messiah.

Understanding the four centuries of foreign oppression in Israel is crucial to better comprehending the spiritual landscape in the Holy Land when Christ was born. The core of the Jewish establishment and religion had changed dramatically, and 400 years of persecution made people eager to welcome their redeemer.

Many rejected him. But many understood that they were witnessing the fulfillment of the prophecies that declared that God’s redemption would come as a humble baby who would ultimately become the perfect Lamb for the final sacrifice for humanity’s sins. That baby’s birth would break not only God’s silence but also restore the fellowship between him and all who put their faith in the Savior.

Maybe you are reading this today and find yourself in a long period resembling the “Silent Years” when the Jews awaited deliverance. Maybe God’s “silence” makes you wonder if he still hears your prayers. Perhaps the faith you once had has been drowned by the weight of wrong choices, or busyness has reduced that “still small voice” to complete silence.

If that is you, may these advent days remind you that the “Silent Years” ended when that blessed baby drew his first breath on this earth. If you have placed your trust in him, his Holy Spirit is ever near, ready to revive his relationship with all prodigal sons and daughters.

The silence ended over 2,000 ago. Let us live in the awareness that God is always and forever one prayer away from his children.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger, podcaster and international speaker. Subscribe to her podcast and YouTube channel for all interviews. Website: www.soaringwithHim.com. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithhim.com