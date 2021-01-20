Go! Enter now for the 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest

As was the case in previous years, five finalists will be selected by judges from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta Track Club along with local artists.

After being notified on or around Feb. 19, finalists’ designs will be published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and online at www.ajc.com/peachtree and www.peachtreeroadrace.org where votes will be cast for the favorite T-shirt. That’s when a $1,000 check will be up for grabs.

The 52nd running follows a virtual event held in 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic led organizers to move the race from its traditional July 4 date to Thanksgiving Day.

“As coronavirus has spiked in recent weeks here in Georgia, we recognize that this decision is the best and only responsible way forward,” Kenah said in an August 2020 statement.