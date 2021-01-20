Go! Enter now for the 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest

With the 2020 virtual race behind us, it’s time to gear up for the 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest.
One of the first steps at the beginning of the annual 10K each year is rounding up artists, designers and creatives of all types to craft the coveted shirt that only AJC Peachtree Road Race participants get to have.
“The AJC Peachtree Road Race has always been about tradition,” Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah said in a statement. “While there are many aspects of this year’s race that break from time-honored traditions, we are proud to say that the tradition of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will continue for the 52nd Peachtree.”
Beginning Jan. 19 through 11:59 p.m. on Feb.19, those 18 and older can submit up to three original T-shirt designs online. Unlike in years past, there is no theme for this year’s contest.
Among the parameters are that designs should be 12 inches x 12 inches and they could all be digitally created. Visit the website for complete details.
As was the case in previous years, five finalists will be selected by judges from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta Track Club along with local artists.
After being notified on or around Feb. 19, finalists’ designs will be published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and online at www.ajc.com/peachtree and www.peachtreeroadrace.org where votes will be cast for the favorite T-shirt. That’s when a $1,000 check will be up for grabs.
The 52nd running follows a virtual event held in 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic led organizers to move the race from its traditional July 4 date to Thanksgiving Day.
“As coronavirus has spiked in recent weeks here in Georgia, we recognize that this decision is the best and only responsible way forward,” Kenah said in an August 2020 statement.