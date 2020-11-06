Georgia’s ‘What’s Poppin' teachers featured in Sephora ad

Williams, who teaches sociology and U.S. history, and Evans, who teaches 12th grade economics and journalism, are part of the faculty at Monroe Comprehensive High School in Albany.

“COVID-19 hit Albany really hard,” Evans begins. “Our city was No. 3 in the country (for cases). Some of our students were affected dramatically. Some of their family even passed away."

Williams continues by explaining how challenging distance learning has been, “especially when you have students at home whose Wi-Fi is continuously going out.”

The former cheerleaders said they wanted to do something no only for their students, but also their community.

“Being that we teach in a Title 1 school,” Evans says in the ad, “we wanted to show them that they have someone that looks like them that can actually do something to inspire others.”

The ad continues with the pair singing the praises of Sephora while in one of its stores.

“Sephora is the place to go,” Evans says. “If you’re confident, that’s your beauty.”

Williams adds: “No matter your skin color, your shade. You are beautiful.”

Both women have started organizations to help others.

Evans created iHoop “to show girls how important it is to be a lady.”

“It’s important for me to build confidence in young girls,” she says. “You can still be yourself while being a great basketball player.”

“I have two organizations, Williams says. “One is called Stuck in the Middle and the other is called Stepping Out. Both of them are mentoring organizations for middle and high school girls.

Black women are entrepreneurs, they’re engineers, they’re teachers," Evans continues. “And I think black women need to take up space because we are powerful in this world.”

The women end the ad with words of inspiration from Williams — “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud” — a new rap about Sephora.

On its Instagram post, Sephora tells the educators their “influence and positivity pass with flying colors. Choosing to look out for today’s youth is making our future a brighter, kinder, and more sympathetic place.”