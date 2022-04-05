Georgia professor pulled from classes after calling police on students

A Georgia State University professor has been removed from teaching classes on campus.after she called school police last week on two students who arrived late to class, officials said Monday.The two students asked to stay in Carissa Gray’s class last Wednesday after arriving a few minutes late. .Gray left the classroom and called campus police, who returned with her, university officials said.Police de-escalated the situation without incident, Georgia State officials said.Some students and others took to social media last week to raise their concerns about police involvement since both students are Black.Read more at the link in our bio or ajc.com