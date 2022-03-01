Georgia House Backs $1.6 Billion Income Tax Refund.Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to refund $1.6 billion of surplus state funds won the backing of the House on Tuesday.Aided by a flood of federal COVID-19 relief money, the state’s economy had a strong recovery last year from a brief pandemic recession in 2020.The state ended fiscal 2021 with a $3.7 billion surplus, and part of the leftover money went into the government’s savings account. .But Kemp, who is up for reelection this year, also promised to return some of the surplus to taxpayers