Georgia Archives to host virtual symposium in April

For more information on the symposium, go to GeorgiaArchives.org or call 678-364-3710.

Underground Atlanta subject of lecture

Jeffrey Morrison will present “Atlanta from Below: Exploring the History of Underground and the Railroad Gulch” as the April 9 Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn lecture. Morrison is the author of a book on the same subject. The free lecture starts at noon and can be viewed via Georgiaarchives.org and Microsoft Teams. Check the website for details or call 678-364-3710.