Georgia Archives to host virtual symposium in April

The Georgia Archives will host a free virtual symposium — “From Field to Mill Town: Cotton and Textile Culture in Georgia” — on April 3.
No registration is required for the event, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.-12:45 p. m. The presentations will be:
- “Silvertown: From the Center of Tire Cord Production to a Local Treasure,” by Jane Burdette (Silvertown Historic Preservation Project), Jamesan Gramme (director, Thomaston-Upson Archives) and Chris Jackson (Historic Preservation Specialist, WLA Studio).
- “Legacies of Cotton Industrialization in Georgia: Architecture and Transportation,” with two lectures: “Folk Architecture in Whittier Mills Village (of Atlanta),” by Heather Meadows (graduate student at Georgia State University), and “Huff Daland Dusters, Macon, Ga., and the move to Monroe, La.,” by Dr. James Hoogerwerf (expert on the History of Technology, Auburn University).
- “The West Georgia Textile Heritage Trail,” which includes three lectures: “Establishing the West Georgia Textile Heritage Trail,” by Keri Adams and Dr. Ann McCleary (both with the Center for Public History at the University of West Georgia (UWG); “Interpreting the Textile Industry,” by Jarrett Craft (the Textile Trail Curator at UWG) and James Bynum; and “Mapping the Textile Industry,” by Bynum, Jessica Sinel and Dr. Andy Walter.
For more information on the symposium, go to GeorgiaArchives.org or call 678-364-3710.
Underground Atlanta subject of lecture
Jeffrey Morrison will present “Atlanta from Below: Exploring the History of Underground and the Railroad Gulch” as the April 9 Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn lecture. Morrison is the author of a book on the same subject. The free lecture starts at noon and can be viewed via Georgiaarchives.org and Microsoft Teams. Check the website for details or call 678-364-3710.
Fourth Friday lecture series
The Georgia Archives has launched a Fourth Friday lecture series every other month. In this series, the staff will give presentations in their areas of expertise. It’s a good way for researchers and historians to learn more about what can be found at the Georgia Archives. The March topic is “New Research Tools at the Georgia Archives” by Kayla Barrett and Allison Hudgins. It can be seen on the Archives’ YouTube channel.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.