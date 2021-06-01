Georgia Archives reopens for in-person research

The Georgia Archives has fully reopened, and researchers no longer need to make appointments. Hours will be Tuesday through Saturday 9 a. m.- 4 p.m., with a one-hour closing from noon to 1 p.m. on those days. Patrons are asked to leave the facility for that hour.
Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. The Georgia Archives is located at 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow, near Clayton State University, just across the plaza from the National Archives at Atlanta.
Check georgiaarchives.org to see the wealth of material digitized there in the Virtual Vault. Prepare for a visit by checking the online catalog of books and records on microfilm. Besides material on Georgia, the archives has published materials from many other states. For more information on the reopening, call 678-364-3710. Use the Ask an Archivist feature on the website for research requests.
For the time being, the Lunch and Learn and Fourth Friday lecture series will continue virtually.
Cobb County’s Georgia Room reopens
The Georgia Room at Marietta’s Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., reopened June 1 after being closed since 2019 for renovations. Hours will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a. m. until 8 p. m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are no Sunday hours until the fall. The library’s great genealogy and history collection will be fully available in the newly renovated room with great views of the National Cemetery. The collection is one of the best in the state and especially the metro Atlanta area, so put it on your list to visit for your research needs. The Georgia Room has published genealogy materials from the Southeast and other states. For more information, go to www.cobbcounty.org/library . I will give a longer report once I have visited.
Geographical boundaries
Always study maps to understand the geography and political subdivisions of places your ancestors lived. Names change, so make sure you record the name that was being used at the time and what it became. For example, “Born in Furr’s District, Montgomery County, North Carolina, since 1841 in Stanly County.”
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.