Georgia Archives reopens for in-person research

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. The Georgia Archives is located at 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow, near Clayton State University, just across the plaza from the National Archives at Atlanta.

Check georgiaarchives.org to see the wealth of material digitized there in the Virtual Vault. Prepare for a visit by checking the online catalog of books and records on microfilm. Besides material on Georgia, the archives has published materials from many other states. For more information on the reopening, call 678-364-3710. Use the Ask an Archivist feature on the website for research requests.