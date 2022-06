Combined Shape Caption

Fun facts about Taraji P Henson.Before acting, she wanted to be an engineer - and attended the University of the District Columbia.She earned a triple threat scholarship when she transferred to Howard University.She’s related to Matthew A. Henson, a famous explorer who helped discovered the North Pole.She lost a $100,000 diamond necklace at the 2009 Oscars - and made everyone freeze until she found it.She won a Golden Globe