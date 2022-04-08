Four Items Around the House That Can Cause Indoor Allergies.From itchy eyes, scratchy throats and runny noses some are left with the option to stay inside in order to fight allergy season.A new study shows that indoor allergies are on the rise. .Here are four household items that can cause indoor allergies. .Mattresses.The Vacuum.Window Screens.Furnace Filters.It's easy to protect yourself from indoor allergies this season...By routinely cleaning house, changing or washing your window screens and furnace filters.And washing your bedding every week in hot temperatures. Are the best ways to fight indoor allergens