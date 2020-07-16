Former NFL player surprises single mom with new home in metro Atlanta

A Gwinnett County single mother is now a homeowner, thanks to local charities and former NFL player Warrick Dunn. On Tuesday, Cherone Timmons and her five sons walked through the doors of their new Snellville home.
The project was a partnership between Dunn’s charity, Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity and Aaron’s, Inc. Dunn and the volunteers who built the house were on site to welcome the family to their new, fully-furnished home.
“This opportunity is bigger than just a home. This home gives us stability, mentally and financially. I feel like this is a step towards normalcy. Since my dad died, I haven’t had that. This is amazing and I’m just really grateful,” Timmons said in a post on Habitat for Humanity’s website.
According to reporting from the Gwinnett Daily Post, Timmons and her sons had been renting a three-bedroom apartment. However, the unit had a leaky roof, mold and a bug infestation.
Now, the family has a new home base for a fresh start. Timmons, an aspiring nurse, was born in New Jersey. After her mother died when she was 14, Timmons lived in a group home, according to Habitat for Humanity.
“She married young and decided to join the U.S. Army. After leaving the military, her father helped put her through nursing school. Then her father fell ill and she lost stability and a feeling of normalcy,” according to the organization. “By moving into a Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity home, they will have enough space, proper shelter, and the ability for Cherone to go back to school to become an RN to further her career.”
Through his charity, Dunn has helped hundreds of single parents across the country get back on their feet with a new home.