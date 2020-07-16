Former NFL player surprises single mom with new home in metro Atlanta

Now, the family has a new home base for a fresh start. Timmons, an aspiring nurse, was born in New Jersey. After her mother died when she was 14, Timmons lived in a group home, according to Habitat for Humanity.

“She married young and decided to join the U.S. Army. After leaving the military, her father helped put her through nursing school. Then her father fell ill and she lost stability and a feeling of normalcy,” according to the organization. “By moving into a Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity home, they will have enough space, proper shelter, and the ability for Cherone to go back to school to become an RN to further her career.”

Through his charity, Dunn has helped hundreds of single parents across the country get back on their feet with a new home.