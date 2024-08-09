Forging the Future: The Kendrick Brothers’ Vision for Discipleship

In the Hebrew and Greek passages, God’s name associated with fire symbolizes his wrath for all that is unholy and his zealous love for his children. This term beautifully describes a God whose controlled, righteous wrath destroys his enemies but whose glory enlightens and shapes all men and women who call him Lord.

I sat down in May to talk to Alex and Stephen Kendrick, directors and producers at Kendrick Brothers Productions, to discuss their newest movie, “The Forge.”

I have been covering the Kendrick Brothers productions for many years and have witnessed their steadfast commitment to sharing God’s principles and addressing relevant and timely themes for believers everywhere.

Like other projects, “The Forge” hits a nerve on a theme that should challenge and inspire the church: the vital importance of discipleship.

The movie expands on the message about the power of prayer from the brothers’ 2015 No. 1 box office hit, “War Room,” to tell the story of Isaiah Wright (Cameron Arnett), a 19-year-old passionate about basketball and video games, who struggles to find direction after graduating high school. With no job or plans, he clashes with his single mother, Cynthia (Priscilla Shirer), who gives him an ultimatum to step up or move out.

Isaiah lands a job at Moore Fitness, where Joshua, the owner (Cameron Arnett), becomes his mentor. Through his mother and her friends’ powerful prayer intercessions and Joshua’s guidance, Isaiah confronts his past, sacrifices his selfishness, and begins to uncover a greater purpose for his life.

“The Forge” reunites several actors from “War Room” and marries the power of prayer with the impact of discipleship, especially for the younger generation.

The imagery could not be more appropriate. Like a blacksmith balancing the fuel and air to suit the particular instrument they are making, a strong spiritual mentor can significantly impact a disciple’s spiritual journey. Indeed, since the dawn of the church, the prayers and guidance of seasoned believers have helped young or new Christians navigate life’s trials, overcome temptation, and understand God’s purpose for their lives.

In today’s age, apart from leading people to Jesus’ saving grace, nothing should be more important to church leaders and their congregations than investing in discipleship. Far too many Christians fill our pews who have walked with Jesus for a lifetime and have much to offer new believers, yet they refuse to leave their comfort zone to guide those who need it most.

Under the title of the movie on its promotional poster, the following sentence reads: “Whoever wants the next generation most will get them.”

We know who wants them badly. You do not have to go far to realize that the voices claiming for our children are powerful. Their tempting tentacles offer everything their flesh desires, enticing them away from God.

I refuse to stand by and watch them go. And I’ve lived long enough with Jesus and know enough to help guide them to his light.

I want them most. What about you? Will you pick up your tools and join the forge?

“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” King Solomon, Proverbs 27:17

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker.