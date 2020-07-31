For some migratory birds, August means it’s already ‘fall'

To accommodate their tight migration schedule, their nesting season had to be short — time enough to raise only one brood. (By comparison, year-round Georgia species such as cardinals and bluebirds may raise three — and even four — broods per season.)

Some other Georgia spring-nesting species also will be back in the tropics by late August — ruby-throated hummingbirds, Louisiana water thrushes, American redstarts, cerulean warblers, prothonotary warblers, blue-winged warblers, yellow warblers, common nighthawks, blue-gray gnatcatchers and others.

For most of Georgia’s migratory birds, though, peak fall migration indeed will occur in fall — late September through early October.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Monday — the “Fruit Moon,” as the Cherokee peoples called August’s full moon. Mercury is low in the east about an hour before sunrise. Venus, higher in the east, rises about three hours before dawn. Mars rises in the east about an hour before midnight. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east just before sunset. Both will appear near the moon on Aug. 1.