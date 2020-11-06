FDA considering approval of first new Alzheimer’s drug in 20 years

Still, Kevin Krudys, an FDA clinical analyst in neurology, wrote in a presentation sent to the committee, “the safety profile of aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease has been adequately characterized and is acceptable for the proposed indication.”

According to the New York Times, evidence indicates aducanumab can slow the progression of memory and thinking issues in people who have early or mild cognitive decline symptoms. It would not reverse or stop dementia, however.

There’s also a study showing uncertainty that the drug can efficiently treat the irreversible condition.

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias affect 50 million people around the globe, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia that affects memory, thinking and actions and symptoms eventually become severe and impede daily responsibilities.

No cure for the disease exists and currently, there are five FDA-approved prescription drugs to treat the symptoms. They include a class of drugs called cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine.