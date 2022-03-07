Falcons' Calvin Ridley , suspended for one year , for gambling.Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who left the team midseason to attend to his mental well-being, .has been suspended indefinitely, at least through the 2022 season, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.Ridley bet on NFL games in the 2021 season, during a five-day stretch in late November, .when he was away from the team on the reserve non-football illness list.Ridley was notified of the suspension in a letter by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.Ridley, who was set to enter the fifth year of his contract that was to pay him $11.1 million, .can apply for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2023. He has the right to appeal the suspension