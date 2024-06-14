Faith under fire: equipping children to defend their faith

In the second chapter of the second letter to his protégé, Timothy, the apostle Paul advises the young leader on remaining firm in his faith and testimony. The subtitle of the passage in many Bible translations between verses 14 and 26 reads “An Unashamed Workman.” These verses serve as instructions and admonitions to those who wish to be faithful to God’s principles in conduct and character, thus consistently living out the Christian faith.

The 15th verse reads: “Be diligent to present yourself approved to God as a workman who does not need to be ashamed, accurately handling the word of truth.”

Paul’s instructions to young Timothy highlighted the importance of studying God’s word as a basic necessity to those who desire to unashamedly further the gospel message and share their faith with the people in their sphere of influence.

Never before was this instruction more relevant than in today’s world.

In Christianity, Apologetics is the branch of theology that focuses on the intellectual defense of the Christian faith. The Greek word “apologia” means “defense,” in the same context as a lawyer defends his or her client. Apologetics has historically aimed to affirm Christianity through direct arguments and evaluate contrary beliefs. Its role includes strengthening the faith of believers by addressing their doubts and eliminating the intellectual barriers that prevent the message from reaching non-believers.

In every generation, Christians have faced questions, challenges and criticism concerning a biblical worldview. Throughout the church’s history, this challenge has, for the most part, remained outside the church. However, recent polls indicate that believers, especially Gen Z individuals, are departing from a biblical worldview in record numbers. One of the top principles promoting the shift? Sexuality.

I recently interviewed Hillary Morgan Ferrer, founder of Mama Bear Apologetics and bestselling author. In our conversation, we discussed her new book, co-authored with fellow “Mama Bear” Amy Davison: “Mama Bear Apologetics’ Guide to Sexuality — Empowering Your Kids to Understand and Live Out God’s Design.”

During our conversation, we discussed grave findings of recent polls concerning Generation Z: A staggering number of young adults are leaving the church between the ages of 18-25; a record number of U.S. adults self-identify as LGBTQ+, including 21% of Generation Z; conversations about pronouns are held as early as kindergarten; the average age of porn exposure in kids is between 8-13.

If someone is complacent concerning such issues, the numbers may not be a concern. Some even celebrate the tide change as progressive and welcome. I certainly respect these opinions as part of a free society.

But Christian parents who want to help their children grow up respecting and loving all individuals without compromising a biblical worldview must prepare and equip themselves.

In that sense, Ferrer and Davison’s book is an excellent resource. It explores the theological view of sexuality and how our understanding of sex reflects our worldview. It examines how the sexual agenda is advanced politically and the science and theology behind significant issues. It also offers a critique of the church’s attempts to address these problems. I particularly commend how the book is purposeful in its separation of sexual ideologies from the people who espouse them.

The balance between truth and love may be challenging, but it is the way of the master. Indeed, to navigate the complexities of modern challenges and ideologies, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to studying God’s Word and fostering open, respectful dialogues. Doing so strengthens our beliefs and empowers our children to grow up respecting and loving all individuals while staying true to a biblical worldview.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker.